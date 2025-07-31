'Son of Sardaar 2' gets U/A certificate after cuts

The film now releases tomorrow

Some lines had to be softened—like swapping "Kutte ki tarah" for "bahut buri tarah"—and any mention of Xi Jinping will be muted.

The word "item" is now "madam," and there are edits to a dialogue about "Bhagwan," but all the action scenes are staying as they are.

Son of Sardaar 2 now releases on August 1, going head-to-head with Dhadak 2.

Ajay Devgn returns as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and the late Mukul Dev.