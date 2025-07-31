Next Article
'Son of Sardaar 2' gets U/A certificate after cuts
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ certificate, but only after a few tweaks to its dialogues.
The film clocks in at just under two and a half hours, so get ready for a full-on entertainer.
The film now releases tomorrow
Some lines had to be softened—like swapping "Kutte ki tarah" for "bahut buri tarah"—and any mention of Xi Jinping will be muted.
The word "item" is now "madam," and there are edits to a dialogue about "Bhagwan," but all the action scenes are staying as they are.
Son of Sardaar 2 now releases on August 1, going head-to-head with Dhadak 2.
Ajay Devgn returns as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and the late Mukul Dev.