Diddy appeals conviction for arranging male sex workers
Sean "Diddy" Combs's lawyers are fighting his recent conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution.
The 55-year-old music mogul was found guilty of arranging travel for partners and male sex workers to attend private parties, but he was cleared of more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.
Legal team argues prosecution unfairly swayed jury
Combs's legal team says this might be the first time someone's been convicted on these charges without proof of coercion or commercial gain, since everyone involved were consenting adults.
They also argue that the prosecution painted an unfair picture of Diddy, which they believe swayed the jury.
Meanwhile, Combs has been in custody since September 2024 as his team seeks a $50 million bond for his release.