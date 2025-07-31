Diddy appeals conviction for arranging male sex workers

Legal team argues prosecution unfairly swayed jury

Combs's legal team says this might be the first time someone's been convicted on these charges without proof of coercion or commercial gain, since everyone involved were consenting adults.

They also argue that the prosecution painted an unfair picture of Diddy, which they believe swayed the jury.

Meanwhile, Combs has been in custody since September 2024 as his team seeks a $50 million bond for his release.