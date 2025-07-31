Next Article
'Pardesiya': Sonu Nigam-Krishnakali's song captures romance in 'Param Sundari'
The first single from Param Sundari, "Pardesiya," just landed. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, it pairs poetic lyrics with Sachin-Jigar's catchy composition.
The music video stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, capturing the film's North-meets-South love story.
Anshula and Janhvi's posts
Anshula Kapoor called "Pardesiya" the "season of love" on Instagram—Janhvi even reshared it.
More about film and Janhvi's upcoming projects
Param Sundari follows a North Indian guy and a South Indian girl figuring out their relationship across cultures. It hits theaters August 29.
Up next for Janhvi: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (October 2) and Homebound, which premiered at Cannes and is awaiting release.