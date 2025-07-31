'Pardesiya': Sonu Nigam-Krishnakali's song captures romance in 'Param Sundari'

Anshula Kapoor called "Pardesiya" the "season of love" on Instagram—Janhvi even reshared it.

Param Sundari follows a North Indian guy and a South Indian girl figuring out their relationship across cultures. It hits theaters August 29.

Up next for Janhvi: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (October 2) and Homebound, which premiered at Cannes and is awaiting release.