Next Article
'The Naked Gun,' 'The Bad Guys 2': Box office preview
Heading to the movies this weekend?
There's a bit of everything hitting theaters on August 1, 2025—comedy, animation, suspense, and even a visually stunning documentary.
Here's what's new and worth checking out.
Major releases hitting theaters this weekend
Liam Neeson stars in The Naked Gun reboot, bringing back slapstick laughs as Frank Drebin Jr. faces off with a tech villain.
For animated fun, The Bad Guys 2 reunites its quirky crew for another wild heist.
If you're into thrillers, She Rides Shotgun follows a girl and her estranged dad on a risky road trip.
And Architecton offers an almost wordless journey through epic visuals exploring humans and nature.