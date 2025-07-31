'The Naked Gun,' 'The Bad Guys 2': Box office preview

Major releases hitting theaters this weekend

Liam Neeson stars in The Naked Gun reboot, bringing back slapstick laughs as Frank Drebin Jr. faces off with a tech villain.

For animated fun, The Bad Guys 2 reunites its quirky crew for another wild heist.

If you're into thrillers, She Rides Shotgun follows a girl and her estranged dad on a risky road trip.

And Architecton offers an almost wordless journey through epic visuals exploring humans and nature.