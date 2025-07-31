Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: Dating reality show 'Loventure' on JioHotstar sparks
Loventure, the new reality series hosted by Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr. Faisu) and Shefalii Bagga, lands on JioHotstar's Sparks section this August 2.
The show puts a twist on dating and survival—real couples face off in forest challenges that test both their stamina and their relationship vibes.
How to watch 'Loventure?'
Catch Loventure exclusively with an OTTplay Premium subscription on JioHotstar.
Alongside the hosts, you'll spot familiar faces like Splitsvilla 14's Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas, bringing a mix of romance, competition, and some serious teamwork to your screen.