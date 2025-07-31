NewsBytes recommends: Dating reality show 'Loventure' on JioHotstar sparks Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Loventure, the new reality series hosted by Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr. Faisu) and Shefalii Bagga, lands on JioHotstar's Sparks section this August 2.

The show puts a twist on dating and survival—real couples face off in forest challenges that test both their stamina and their relationship vibes.