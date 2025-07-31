Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' earns ₹400cr; producer on viral reactions
Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is breaking records—over ₹265 crore in India and ₹400 crore worldwide in just 12 days.
The movie's gone viral for making people cry, faint, and even need IV drips after watching.
Some wondered if these intense reactions were just a publicity move, but producer Akshaye Widhani says they're 100% real.
Widhani on audience's emotional reactions
Widhani shared that "the emotional outpouring from the audience is genuine and unplanned," stressing nothing was staged for attention.
Director Suri is thrilled that viewers are truly connecting with the film.
With Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, Saiyaara's story and performances have made it a standout hit of 2025.