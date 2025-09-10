Fahadh Faasil to lead Prem Kumar's next; everything we know

Prem Kumar, the director of acclaimed films like 96 and Meiyazhagan, is set to direct a new film with Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil . The project will be an action thriller with emotional undertones. Speaking about the film in a recent interview with Gobinath Chandran on his YouTube channel, Kumar said he had narrated a 45-minute portion of the script to Faasil, and he was impressed.

Film details 'Many advised me not to venture into an action thriller' Kumar revealed, "This is a thriller, a story I've been carrying with me for the past four years." "Many advised me not to venture into an action thriller since I've established myself as someone who tells heartwarming stories." He added, "While narrating the story, he (Faasil) was visibly excited, and that gave me the confidence to move forward." "This will be a direct Tamil film and mark his first Tamil outing as a solo lead."

Future plans On his project with Vikram Apart from the film with Faasil, Kumar is also working on a project with actor Chiyaan Vikram. He spoke about his writing process, saying he enjoys solitude and prefers to write stories with fewer characters. However, he's also experimenting with more complex narratives. "For instance, I have a survival-adventure drama with nine characters in the pipeline," Kumar said.