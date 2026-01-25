Rakesh Roshan sells Pune land for whopping ₹15cr

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan 's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan , has sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune for ₹15 crore, reported Hindustan Times. The Deed of Conveyance between him and CP Lands LLP was registered on December 26, 2025. The land parcel is located in Lohegaon village under Haveli taluka of Pune district. A stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore was paid on this transaction, property registration documents showed.

Property dealings Roshan family's property transactions in 2025 The Roshan family has been involved in several property transactions in 2025. In November, Roshan, Rakesh's HRX Digitech LLP, and Roshan's mother, Pramila, bought 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹28 crore, per registration documents accessed by Propstack. That same month, Rakesh and his wife purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to SquareYards.

Past transactions Family's previous property sales in Mumbai In May, the father-son duo sold three residential apartments in Andheri for ₹6.75 crore. The three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and are located in two different buildings. In the first transaction, Rakesh sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited building to Sonali Ajmera for ₹3.75 crore. In the second transaction, he sold a 625 sq ft apartment in the Raheja Classique building to three people for ₹2.2 crore.

