Rakesh Roshan sells Pune land for whopping ₹15cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune for ₹15 crore, reported Hindustan Times. The Deed of Conveyance between him and CP Lands LLP was registered on December 26, 2025. The land parcel is located in Lohegaon village under Haveli taluka of Pune district. A stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore was paid on this transaction, property registration documents showed.
Property dealings
Roshan family's property transactions in 2025
The Roshan family has been involved in several property transactions in 2025. In November, Roshan, Rakesh's HRX Digitech LLP, and Roshan's mother, Pramila, bought 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹28 crore, per registration documents accessed by Propstack. That same month, Rakesh and his wife purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to SquareYards.
Past transactions
Family's previous property sales in Mumbai
In May, the father-son duo sold three residential apartments in Andheri for ₹6.75 crore. The three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and are located in two different buildings. In the first transaction, Rakesh sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited building to Sonali Ajmera for ₹3.75 crore. In the second transaction, he sold a 625 sq ft apartment in the Raheja Classique building to three people for ₹2.2 crore.
Commercial ventures
Roshan's involvement in commercial properties
In January 2025, Roshan rented out a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Goregaon for ₹5.62 lakh per month. He also renewed the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial property in Pune's Kharadi area at ₹6.08 lakh per month in February 2025. On the work front, he was last seen in War 2. Rakesh, meanwhile, is known for films like Khoon Bhari Maang and Koi... Mil Gaya and its sequels.