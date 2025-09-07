Harassment case: Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Sasidharan detained at Mumbai airport

The Elamakkara Police had registered a case against Sasidharan in January for allegedly harassing a prominent female Malayalam actor on social media. However, he was in the United States when the case was registered. Subsequently, the police issued a lookout circular to ensure his detention upon his return to India. In his Facebook post, Sasidharan said he was unaware of the case against him but expected fair treatment from Kerala Police and the Communist Party.

Custody details

Police team will be dispatched to Mumbai

The Kochi City Police have been informed about Sasidharan's detention at Mumbai airport. A senior police officer confirmed that they are in touch with the airport authorities, and once confirmation is received, a police team will be dispatched to Mumbai to take him into custody. This isn't the first time Sasidharan has faced legal trouble; he was arrested for stalking the same actor online in 2022 but was later granted bail by Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate.