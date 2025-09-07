Harassment case: Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Sasidharan detained at Mumbai airport
What's the story
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (Sexy Durga, Vazhakku) was detained at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The detention follows a lookout notice issued by the Kerala Police in connection with a harassment complaint lodged by a female actor, revealed officials. In a Facebook post, Sasidharan confirmed his detention and stated that he had arrived at the airport but was being held there, reported PTI.
Case background
Case of harassment against Sasidharan
The Elamakkara Police had registered a case against Sasidharan in January for allegedly harassing a prominent female Malayalam actor on social media. However, he was in the United States when the case was registered. Subsequently, the police issued a lookout circular to ensure his detention upon his return to India. In his Facebook post, Sasidharan said he was unaware of the case against him but expected fair treatment from Kerala Police and the Communist Party.
Custody details
Police team will be dispatched to Mumbai
The Kochi City Police have been informed about Sasidharan's detention at Mumbai airport. A senior police officer confirmed that they are in touch with the airport authorities, and once confirmation is received, a police team will be dispatched to Mumbai to take him into custody. This isn't the first time Sasidharan has faced legal trouble; he was arrested for stalking the same actor online in 2022 but was later granted bail by Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate.