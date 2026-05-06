Director Sen avoids Bollywood superstars to retain creative control
Entertainment
Sudipto Sen, director of The Kerala Story, recently shared why he skips working with Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.
He feels big names often take over the project, saying, "Directors are not allowed to be directors," and prefers keeping creative control in his own hands.
'The Kerala Story' wins National Award
Instead of chasing star power, Sen focused on telling a story that connects with people.
The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma and exploring the debated "love jihad" theory, became a box office hit despite criticism over its facts.
It even bagged a National Award, which Sen called both surprising and deeply meaningful: "Success is one thing, and getting recognition with the country's highest award is another."