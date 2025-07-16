Next Article
Dishita Sehgal cast as young Surpanakha in Ramayana
Fifteen-year-old Dishita Sehgal, who's appeared in films like Baby and Hindi Medium, has been cast as the young Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana.
The film also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Rakul Preet Singh playing the adult Surpanakha.
Ramayana is a major moment for Indian cinema
Sehgal went from shooting TV ads to landing a major part in a high-profile mythological film—all while juggling her 10th standard exams.
Her casting alongside big names highlights just how ambitious this project is.
With the teaser already getting lots of love online, Ramayana is shaping up to be a major moment for both Sehgal and Indian cinema.