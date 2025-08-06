Next Article
Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' heads to streaming
Get ready to hang out with Stitch from your couch—Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch lands on Disney+ starting September 3, 2025.
After a big theatrical run earlier this year, fans can now catch all the island adventures and mischief at home.
Film's box office run and digital sales
This remake made serious waves, pulling in $146 million its opening weekend in the US and beating Snow White's entire domestic haul.
With Chris Sanders back as the voice of Stitch, the film soared past $1 billion worldwide and kept up momentum with strong digital sales after its July video-on-demand release.