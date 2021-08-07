Domestic abuse: Honey Singh calls wife's allegations 'false' and 'malicious'

Sakshi Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against Honey Singh

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh aka Hirdesh Singh has finally opened about the domestic violence charges filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. She recently accused Singh of physical, mental, and emotional abuse as well as extra-marital affairs. Now, Singh has refuted all the allegations and called them "false and malicious" in his statement that has been posted on his social media accounts.

Details

'Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife': Singh

Singh stated that he is issuing a public statement for the first time because his "wife of 20 years" has made allegations against his parents and sister. Further, he called the claims "cynical and defaming in nature." "Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now," the singer said.

Denied claims

Singh has 'full faith in the judicial system'

Talking about the case filed in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, Singh said, "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon." He requested fans not to draw any conclusions.

Instagram Post

Here's what Singh posted on social media

Allegations

Talwar accused her father-in-law of inappropriately touching her

Earlier, Talwar claimed that Singh used to beat her "mercilessly" and she has evidence to support her claims of domestic violence that she went through for 10 years. Talwar further accused his father of touching her inappropriately when once he, in a drunk state, walked into her room while she was changing her clothes. He had allegedly grazed his hand over her chest.

Demands

Talwar demanded Rs. 20cr compensation

Singh's songs reflected his "misogynistic tendencies toward women," Talwar added in her plea, which was filed under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The court then passed interim orders in favor of her, issuing notice to Singh to submit his response by August 28. Talwar demanded Rs. 20cr as compensation, monthly payment of Rs. 5 lakh from Singh.