'Dorothy' OTT release: When, where to watch Karthik Subbaraj's film
What's the story
Dorothy, a Tamil crime drama by Karthik Subbaraj, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 23. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11, explores themes of friendship and caste prejudice in rural Tamil Nadu. It stars Sananth and Rishikanth as childhood friends whose bond is tested by societal norms.
Language options
Language options for streaming
According to Netflix's official website, Dorothy will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
The film is rated A, so viewers should keep its adult certification in mind before watching.
The drama is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande.
Storyline
This is what happens in 'Dorothy'
Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy follows the lives of childhood friends Subbu and Karthi.
Their friendship is tested when they meet a compassionate woman who challenges societal prejudices.
The film delves into caste discrimination, violence, and the consequences of past choices.
Film details
Cast and crew of the movie
The film features Sananth and Rishikanth in lead roles, with Keerthy Suresh playing a key part. The supporting cast includes K. Muthukumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, and Jeeva Subramanian.
Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed the songs and background score for the film.
Dorothy reportedly collected around ₹11cr in net earnings in India during its first 11 days of release but saw a dip in collections during its second week.