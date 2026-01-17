Vikrant Massey-Lakshya to start filming 'Dostana 2' in February: Report

Actors Vikrant Massey and Lakshya are set to begin shooting for Dostana 2 in February, reported Filmfare. The film marks Massey's first collaboration with Dharma Productions . Originally, Kartik Aaryan was part of the project but was later replaced by Massey, while Janhvi Kapoor 's current involvement is unclear.

New beginnings Massey's entry into Dharma Productions Massey's entry into Dharma Productions has piqued curiosity among fans. The actor is known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like A Death in the Gunj, Haseen Dillruba, and 12th Fail. His involvement with Dostana 2 has sparked speculation about the film's direction and his role.

Casting changes 'Dostana 2' was originally meant for Aaryan, Kapoor Initially, Dostana 2 was supposed to feature Aaryan and Kapoor. However, Aaryan is no longer associated with the project. Reports suggested that Aaryan was dropped from the film due to alleged unprofessional behavior. In 2024, he addressed the controversy in an interview with Lallantop, stating he chose to stay silent and focus on his work despite the controversy. He had said, "I am 100% focused on my work, and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them."

