Vikrant Massey-Lakshya to start filming 'Dostana 2' in February: Report
What's the story
Actors Vikrant Massey and Lakshya are set to begin shooting for Dostana 2 in February, reported Filmfare. The film marks Massey's first collaboration with Dharma Productions. Originally, Kartik Aaryan was part of the project but was later replaced by Massey, while Janhvi Kapoor's current involvement is unclear.
New beginnings
Massey's entry into Dharma Productions
Massey's entry into Dharma Productions has piqued curiosity among fans. The actor is known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like A Death in the Gunj, Haseen Dillruba, and 12th Fail. His involvement with Dostana 2 has sparked speculation about the film's direction and his role.
Casting changes
'Dostana 2' was originally meant for Aaryan, Kapoor
Initially, Dostana 2 was supposed to feature Aaryan and Kapoor. However, Aaryan is no longer associated with the project. Reports suggested that Aaryan was dropped from the film due to alleged unprofessional behavior. In 2024, he addressed the controversy in an interview with Lallantop, stating he chose to stay silent and focus on his work despite the controversy. He had said, "I am 100% focused on my work, and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them."
Film background
'Dostana 2' is a sequel to the 2008 hit film
Dostana 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2008 film Dostana, which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The original movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. It revolved around two straight men pretending to be gay to share an apartment with a woman, only for both to fall in love with her.