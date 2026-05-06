Double cochlear implants transform retired London opera singer Janine Roebuck

UK study to assess bilateral implants

Roebuck used to hide her deafness while performing, but now feels reconnected to the world: "I no longer consider myself to be deaf. They reconnect you to the world and, most importantly, people."

She got one implant through the NHS and paid for the other herself.

Now, a big UK study is looking at whether more adults should get two implants instead of just one, potentially changing future healthcare guidelines for others like her.