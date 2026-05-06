Double cochlear implants transform retired London opera singer Janine Roebuck
Entertainment
Janine Roebuck, a retired opera singer from London, says getting double cochlear implants has completely changed her life after years of struggling with hearing loss.
Diagnosed with a hereditary condition, she finally had surgery in 2019 and now enjoys clearer sound and easier conversations.
UK study to assess bilateral implants
Roebuck used to hide her deafness while performing, but now feels reconnected to the world: "I no longer consider myself to be deaf. They reconnect you to the world and, most importantly, people."
She got one implant through the NHS and paid for the other herself.
Now, a big UK study is looking at whether more adults should get two implants instead of just one, potentially changing future healthcare guidelines for others like her.