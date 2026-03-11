Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre joins billionaires list

Legendary hip-hop artist and producer Dr. Dre has officially joined the billionaire club, according to the newly released Forbes 2026 Billionaires List. This comes nearly 12 years after he famously declared himself "hip-hop's first billionaire." In May 2014, Dre made headlines when he and his longtime business partner Jimmy Iovine sold their audio company, Beats by Dre, to Apple for a whopping $3 billion.

Details Dre's net worth estimated at $1 billion Forbes now estimates Dre's net worth at $1 billion, placing him in a tie for the 3,332nd position globally. His ranking puts him in the company of other wealthy business leaders such as Jared Kushner. With this achievement, Dre becomes only the sixth musician to reach billionaire status, joining an exclusive group that includes Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Industry insights Billionaire entertainers on the rise Forbes noted that nearly half of the 22 billionaire entertainers on its list have reached the milestone in the past three years. The trend underscores a notable surge in wealth across the entertainment, technology, and business sectors. At the top of the 2026 rankings is Elon Musk, who remains the richest person for a second consecutive year with an estimated fortune of $839 billion.

