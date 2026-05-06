'Dridam' cleared U/A 16+ rating, Nigam film releases May 8 Entertainment May 06, 2026

Dridam, the new Malayalam crime thriller starring Shane Nigam as rookie cop Vijay Radhakrishnan, just got cleared by the censor board with a U/A 16+ rating.

The makers at E4 Entertainment shared on Instagram that the film is "Officially certified and ready to begin. What comes next changes everything for him. Dridam starring @shanenigam786 is all set to release on May 8th!"

so it's all set to hit theaters on May 8.