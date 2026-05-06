'Dridam' cleared U/A 16+ rating, Nigam film releases May 8
Dridam, the new Malayalam crime thriller starring Shane Nigam as rookie cop Vijay Radhakrishnan, just got cleared by the censor board with a U/A 16+ rating.
The makers at E4 Entertainment shared on Instagram that the film is "Officially certified and ready to begin. What comes next changes everything for him. Dridam starring @shanenigam786 is all set to release on May 8th!"
so it's all set to hit theaters on May 8.
Weeklong murder plot, Joseph directs 'Dridam'
The story kicks off with Vijay starting his police career in a quiet town, until a body of a middle-aged man is found. With no clues and pressure piling on from both media and bosses, he has just one week to crack the case.
Dridam is directed by Martin Joseph, written by Jomon John and Linto Devasia, with visuals by P.M. Unnikrishnan and music from Sreerag Saji.