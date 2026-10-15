'Drishyam 3' dips; global gross reaches ₹510cr
What's the story
The thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has seen a significant drop in its earnings. On Wednesday (Day 13), the film raked in a net of ₹5.25 crore across 14,717 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹394 crore and total India net collections to ₹328.75 crore so far.
International success
International performance of film
Despite the dip in domestic earnings, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is still doing well internationally.
On Day 13, the film added ₹1 crore to its overseas collection, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹115 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection of the film to a staggering ₹509 crore.
The film's overseas performance has been particularly strong.
Earnings decline
Day 13 collection sees significant drop
The film's Day 13 collection of ₹5.25 crore is a significant drop of 38.2% from the previous day's net collection of ₹8.5 crore.
The film's earnings have been on a downward trend since its opening day, when it collected ₹62 crore in India.
Despite this, the film has managed to maintain a steady stream of income.
Star-studded lineup
About the film
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third installment in the popular Drishyam franchise.
The film features a star-studded cast including Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes.