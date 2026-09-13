DSC clears Gupta's 'Aasmani,' says only underlying idea matched 'Prabha'

Sayani Gupta's first film as a director, Aasmani, is officially in the clear after being accused of copying another filmmaker's work.

Vinia Negi claimed Aasmani borrowed ideas from her unfinished documentary, Prabha, especially the focus on an elderly woman and a vintage car.

But the Screenwriters Association's Dispute Settlement Committee (DSC) found that while both stories shared only the underlying idea, their storytelling, character development, conflict, and story arc were actually quite different.