D'Souza denies Mohanlal body double claims in 'Jailer 2'
Entertainment
Rumors were flying that Mohanlal used a body double in Jailer 2, especially after fans noticed his limited screen time. Action director Chethan Ramshi D'Souza has now reacted, dismissing Mohanlal's body double claims.
While Rajinikanth fans are celebrating the film's box office run, some Mohanlal fans have been disappointed by how little he appears.
Kodakara denies 'Jailer 2' body double
D'Souza reacted to the body-double rumors on Instagram. Even Jobi Kodakara, who was Mohanlal's body double, denied it.
Despite the chatter, Jailer 2 is still performing strongly at the box office.