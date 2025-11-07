Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' trailer gets Nani, Prabhas's thumbs-up
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan just dropped the trailer for his new film Kaantha, and it's getting a ton of hype.
Nani called it "terrific" on Instagram and wished the team luck. Prabhas also chimed in, calling the trailer "an explosive love letter to cinema."
The movie hits theaters November 14 in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Period drama set in 1950s Madras
Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha dives into the unique bond between a superstar actor and the filmmaker who shapes his rise.
Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and starring Salmaan alongside Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse, this period drama is backed by Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media.
The visuals come from Dani Sanchez-Lopez with music by Jhanu Chanthar.