Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' trailer gets Nani, Prabhas's thumbs-up Entertainment Nov 07, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan just dropped the trailer for his new film Kaantha, and it's getting a ton of hype.

Nani called it "terrific" on Instagram and wished the team luck. Prabhas also chimed in, calling the trailer "an explosive love letter to cinema."

The movie hits theaters November 14 in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.