Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are parents to a baby boy!
What's the story
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the news on Friday by posting a joint statement on social media. They wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." The little one was born on November 7, 2025.
Pregnancy news
They announced pregnancy in September
On September 23, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They described this phase as "the best chapter of our lives." In a heartfelt note, they wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)." The post was accompanied by an image of Kaushal lovingly touching Kaif's baby bump.
Relationship timeline
The couple got married in December 2021
Kaif and Kaushal tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Their relationship has been a subject of media attention ever since their dating days. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media. We can hope to get glimpses of the newest member in some time as well. Congratulations to the family!