'All nonsense': 'Garam Masala' director Priyadarshan refutes Akshay-John rumors

Garam Masala is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 1985 Malayalam comedy Boeing Boeing, which starred Mohanlal . In the Hindi version, Kumar played the role originally portrayed by Mohanlal, aided by Abraham's co-lead role. Praising Kumar's performance, Priyadarshan said, "Once again, Akshay displayed his comic timing under my direction after Hera Pheri and the audience loved it!" He added that he believes Kumar's comic timing in Garam Masala was as good as his performance in Hera Pheri.

Future projects

Priyadarshan talks upcoming projects with Kumar

Priyadarshan also spoke about his upcoming projects with Kumar after a long gap of over a decade. He revealed that they are working on two contrasting projects, Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan. "He is seriously funny in Bhooth Bangla and dead serious in Haiwaan. Both, in my opinion, are award-winning performances," said the filmmaker. The duo has previously collaborated on successful comedies like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.