'SSMB 29': Rajamouli announces 1st glimpse of Prithviraj's character soon

Director's update

'Can't wait for you all to experience it'

Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update. He wrote, "Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there's a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event as we're trying something far beyond what we've done before." "Can't wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. Leading up to it, we're filling your week with a few more things lined up." He teased, "Prithvi's look first, today..."