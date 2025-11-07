'SSMB 29': Rajamouli announces 1st glimpse of Prithviraj's character soon
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has confirmed that the first glimpse of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29, will be released on November 15. To build anticipation for the event, the filmmaker revealed that he will first unveil the look of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character. Find out when it will drop.
Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update. He wrote, "Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there's a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event as we're trying something far beyond what we've done before." "Can't wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. Leading up to it, we're filling your week with a few more things lined up." He teased, "Prithvi's look first, today..."
The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite him. It is set to be a global action-adventure that will take the audience around the world, from Hyderabad to Kenya. Reportedly, the film's budget is over ₹1,000 crore and is set to hit the theaters in 2027.