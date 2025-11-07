Why producer Rahul Mittra agreed to act in 'Haq' 

Rahul Mittra, known for producing films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Bullett Raja, has taken on an acting role in the recently released courtroom drama Haq. The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi . Mittra plays a sessions judge named RN Tripathi in the movie. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that his decision to act was influenced by director Suparn S Varma.

Director's influence 'I was aware of Suparn's body of work...' Mittra said, "I was aware of Suparn's body of work. When I heard about the subject and my character of sessions judge RN Tripathi, I immediately said yes." He added, "What's great about Suparn is that he is a story writer, screenwriter, director, and creative producer. When a person is donning so many hats, you understand his engagement is on a different level."

Film's theme Mittra praises Varma for handling polarizing subject sensitively Haq, reportedly inspired by several real-life cases, including the famous Shah Bano case, narrates the story of a divorced Muslim woman who seeks legal recourse when her husband refuses to provide her with monthly maintenance. Mittra praised Varma's sensitive handling of such a polarizing subject. He said, "Suparn has taken a middle ground over a subject like triple talaq and Hindu-Muslim relations at a time when society can be polarized."