Baby on board! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce first pregnancy

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with an adorable picture of themselves in matching white outfits. In the photo, Kaushal can be seen cradling Kaif's baby bump lovingly. The post was captioned: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Social media reaction Fans, celebrities congratulate parents-to-be The announcement has sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans and celebrities alike showering the couple with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "So happy for you both," while another commented, "Wow wow congratulations." Celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, and Kiara Advani also reacted to the news.

Speculation history Speculation about Kaif's pregnancy has been ongoing The announcement comes after months of speculation and rumors about Kaif's pregnancy. A viral Reddit post earlier fueled these rumors by posting a picture of the couple along with an image of baby footprints. The caption read, "In 2025, we become a family of three." NDTV had also reported that the baby is due in October or November 2025.