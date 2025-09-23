Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' crosses ₹270cr; film not heading to OTT Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is still drawing big crowds, crossing ₹270cr globally since its August 28, 2025 release.

Despite all the OTT rumors, Salmaan reassured fans on social media that the film isn't heading online just yet and will keep playing in theaters, especially with audiences loving it in Kerala.