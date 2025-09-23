Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' crosses ₹270cr; film not heading to OTT
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is still drawing big crowds, crossing ₹270cr globally since its August 28, 2025 release.
Despite all the OTT rumors, Salmaan reassured fans on social media that the film isn't heading online just yet and will keep playing in theaters, especially with audiences loving it in Kerala.
This is what happens in 'Lokah'
Lokah follows Kalyani Priyadarshan's character Chandra as she takes on an organ trafficking ring in Bengaluru, with Naslen also playing a key role.
The movie stands out for its striking visuals, thrilling action scenes, and Jakes Bejoy's much-praised music—all backed by Salmaan's own Wayfarer Films production house.