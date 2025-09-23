Poonam Pandey dropped from 'Ramlila' amid controversy over casting
What's the story
Actor Poonam Pandey has been removed from the role of Mandodari in the upcoming Ramlila, organized by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. The decision was taken after several institutions and groups raised objections to her casting, citing concerns that it could undermine the event's purpose of spreading Lord Ram's message. The committee's president, Arjun Kumar, and general secretary Subhash Goyal confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Statement
'People's sentiments are against it,' Kumar said
Kumar said, "Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee's invitation." "However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections." "When people see her, she will be seen in a positive light...but we are not in favor of hurting anyone's sentiment." "People's sentiments are against it (casting her). The Sanatan community is against it."
Background
Decision came after VHP, BJP protested
The decision to remove Pandey came after protests from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her casting. The VHP had formally written to the organizers, opposing Pandey's role as Mandodari because of her controversial public image and past incidents. The committee initially defended its decision but later decided to remove her from the cast.
Actor's response
Pandey previously stated she would observe fast for role
Pandey had expressed happiness over the opportunity to play Mandodari in a video statement. "It is an important character. I have decided that through the Navratri, I will observe a fast so my body and mind is absolutely cleansed to play this beautiful role." Pandey has frequently grabbed headlines for her daring antics, such as vowing to strip if India won the 2011 ICC World Cup and posting a fake death announcement on social media in 2024.