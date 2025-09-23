Poonam Pandey dropped from 'Ramlila' amid controversy over casting

Actor Poonam Pandey has been removed from the role of Mandodari in the upcoming Ramlila, organized by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. The decision was taken after several institutions and groups raised objections to her casting, citing concerns that it could undermine the event's purpose of spreading Lord Ram's message. The committee's president, Arjun Kumar, and general secretary Subhash Goyal confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Statement 'People's sentiments are against it,' Kumar said Kumar said, "Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee's invitation." "However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections." "When people see her, she will be seen in a positive light...but we are not in favor of hurting anyone's sentiment." "People's sentiments are against it (casting her). The Sanatan community is against it."

Background Decision came after VHP, BJP protested The decision to remove Pandey came after protests from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her casting. The VHP had formally written to the organizers, opposing Pandey's role as Mandodari because of her controversial public image and past incidents. The committee initially defended its decision but later decided to remove her from the cast.