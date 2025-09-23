Next Article
'Fantastic Four: First Steps' streaming on Prime Video: How to watch
Marvel just dropped The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Prime Video, so you can catch it from your couch.
Instead of rehashing the usual origin story, this one jumps right into the team's lives four years after a big space mission.
The cast lineup is pretty stacked—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn suit up as the Fantastic Four, with Julia Garner joining in as Silver Surfer.
How much will it cost you?
You can buy the movie for $29.99 on Prime Video—all you need is a free Amazon account.
Sarah Niles and Paul Walter Hauser also pop up in supporting roles.
Besides introducing these heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film sets up their future adventures alongside the Avengers.