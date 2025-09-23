71st National Awards: SRK's maiden win takes over internet
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning superstar of Indian cinema, was honored with his first National Award at the 71st National Film Awards held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Before that, the actor was introduced by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as the "King of Arts." He said, "The man whose smile crosses borders and whose dialogues have become part of our collective vocabulary receives his first award."
Actor's reaction
'His journey from Delhi theater to global stardom...'
"His journey from Delhi theater to global stardom is a story in itself. Main kaun hoon, kya hoon, ya sirf Jawan hoon - the answer is simple: he is not just a National Award winner but the King of Arts," Jaju further said. Overwhelmed by the honor, Khan blew a flying kiss in gratitude. Later, he went on to receive the medal and certificate from President Draupadi Murmu on stage. The clip was shared widely on social media.
Twitter Post
Check out Khan's winning moment
Shri Shah Rukh Khan getting his First National Award.— Harry Ghai (@iamharryghai) September 23, 2025
What a proud and happy moment for SRK, his family and us SRKians ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wm4v5Rf2K3
Awards
Khan's 1st National Award
Khan's film Jawan won him his first National Award in his 33-year-long career, which he shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It was also her first National Award despite such a glorious career. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 at the ceremony. Other big winners of the evening were the films Sam Bahadur and The Kerala Story.
Twitter Post
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called Mohanlal a 'true legend'
Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw lauds Shri #Mohanlal as a true legend at the #71stNationalFilmAwards ceremony#lalettan #DadasahebPhalkeAward #NFA2023 @rashtrapatibhvn @nfdcindia @AshwiniVaishnaw@DrLMurugan @PIB_India @MIB_India @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/rpTUtOsTmw— PIB in KERALA (@PIBTvpm) September 23, 2025
Career updates
On the work front
Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action drama King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled to be released in 2026. Meanwhile, he is also celebrating the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. The film was directed by his son Aryan Khan and features Bobby Deol and Lakshya among others.