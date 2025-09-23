71st National Awards: SRK's maiden win takes over internet

Shah Rukh Khan , the reigning superstar of Indian cinema, was honored with his first National Award at the 71st National Film Awards held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Before that, the actor was introduced by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as the "King of Arts." He said, "The man whose smile crosses borders and whose dialogues have become part of our collective vocabulary receives his first award."

Actor's reaction 'His journey from Delhi theater to global stardom...' "His journey from Delhi theater to global stardom is a story in itself. Main kaun hoon, kya hoon, ya sirf Jawan hoon - the answer is simple: he is not just a National Award winner but the King of Arts," Jaju further said. Overwhelmed by the honor, Khan blew a flying kiss in gratitude. Later, he went on to receive the medal and certificate from President Draupadi Murmu on stage. The clip was shared widely on social media.

Shri Shah Rukh Khan getting his First National Award.



What a proud and happy moment for SRK, his family and us SRKians ❤️

Awards Khan's 1st National Award Khan's film Jawan won him his first National Award in his 33-year-long career, which he shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It was also her first National Award despite such a glorious career. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 at the ceremony. Other big winners of the evening were the films Sam Bahadur and The Kerala Story.