Backlash over Poonam Pandey's Mandodari in 'Luv Kush Ramlila': Explained

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly objected to the casting of actor Poonam Pandey as Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, in the upcoming Ramlila in Delhi's Red Fort , which is recognized as a significant cultural event. Surendra Gupta, the Delhi region secretary of VHP, wrote a letter to the organizers last week, saying that artists for Ramlila should be chosen not just on acting skills but also on cultural relevance and devotees' sentiments.

Statement Mandodari 'considered a symbol of virtue, dignity, restraint' Gupta further stressed the importance of Mandodari's character in the Ramayana. He said, "Mandodari is a very important character of the Ramayana as she is considered a symbol of virtue, dignity, restraint, and ideal wifely devotion." "Therefore, the selection of the actress playing this role should be done with these ideals in mind."

Response 'Society gives one chance to man to improve, why not...' The Luv Kush Ramlila is a revered annual tradition that showcases the Ramayana during the Dussehra celebrations. It's one of the most popular staged interpretations of this epic Hindu text. Organizers of the event have refused to bow down to the objections, though. Arjun Kumar, president of the 45-year-old committee, said, "Even if the actress had a controversial past and society gives at least one chance to a man to improve, why not have the same stance for a woman?"