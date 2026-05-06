Dunham returns Met Gala in crimson Valentino gown evoking Gentileschi
Entertainment
Lena Dunham made her Met Gala return after seven years, turning heads in a custom crimson Valentino gown inspired by Artemisia Gentileschi's dramatic 1620 painting, Judith Slaying Holofernes.
Designed by Alessandro Michele, the dress featured sequins, crow feathers, and details that echoed the painting's intense energy.
Dunham promoting 'Famesick' and Netflix rom-com
Dunham's look paid tribute to Gentileschi's painting, with blood-spatter accents and sword-shaped earrings tying back to the artwork's story.
She told Vogue her outfit was both a celebration of her body and a nod to new beginnings after past health struggles.
Off the red carpet, she switched to Baroque-inspired after-party wear and is currently promoting her memoir Famesick along with an upcoming Netflix rom-com.