Dunham returns Met Gala in crimson Valentino gown evoking Gentileschi

Dunham promoting 'Famesick' and Netflix rom-com

Dunham's look paid tribute to Gentileschi's painting, with blood-spatter accents and sword-shaped earrings tying back to the artwork's story.

She told Vogue her outfit was both a celebration of her body and a nod to new beginnings after past health struggles.

Off the red carpet, she switched to Baroque-inspired after-party wear and is currently promoting her memoir Famesick along with an upcoming Netflix rom-com.