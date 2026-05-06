Dutt seeks rights to 'Vaastav' and hints at sequel
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt is working on getting the rights to his iconic 1999 film Vaastav, hinting at a possible sequel.
He recently mentioned at a Khalnayak sequel event that he feels a strong connection to Vaastav, and his team confirmed he's serious about revisiting it.
Dutt calls for another 'Munna Bhai'
Dutt's rep shared that he won major awards for Vaastav and really wants to explore the story again.
At the same event, Dutt even called out for another Munna Bhai movie, showing he's interested in bringing back some of his most memorable characters for fans.