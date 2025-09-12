Next Article
'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' classic 'Saiyaara' gets bhajan remix
The classic Bollywood love song "Saiyaara" just got a major remix—this time as a bhajan.
In the viral video, a woman in a red saree leads the tune on harmonium with friends joining in on tabla and cymbals, turning the romantic anthem into a devotional chant.
The clip has already crossed 5 lakh views on Instagram.
Internet can't stop talking about this remix
People online are split—some are calling it a "Gen Z bhajan," while others aren't fans and have labeled it "Cringe pro max."
Everyone is weighing in, making this remix hard to miss on your feed.
'Saiyaara' has been turned into biryani, too
This isn't the first time "Saiyaara" has popped up outside of music charts.
From having a Lucknow biryani stall named after it (with the film's official font!) , it's clear the song keeps finding new ways into everyday life.