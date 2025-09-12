Zupee Studio offers micro dramas to keep users engaged Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Zupee, known for real-money gaming, just launched Zupee Studio—a platform with super-short videos (1-3 minutes) across romance, drama, thriller, and comedy.

It's designed for mobile-first users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

You can watch a few episodes free; after that, it's ₹499 for three months to unlock everything.