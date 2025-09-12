Zupee Studio offers micro dramas to keep users engaged
Zupee, known for real-money gaming, just launched Zupee Studio—a platform with super-short videos (1-3 minutes) across romance, drama, thriller, and comedy.
It's designed for mobile-first users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
You can watch a few episodes free; after that, it's ₹499 for three months to unlock everything.
How Zupee Studio fits into the bigger picture
Right now, Zupee Studio is on select Android devices (iOS coming soon).
With 150 million users already on board, Zupee wants to keep people engaged by offering micro dramas alongside its free-to-play games—a strategy similar to what startups like Flick TV and Chai Shots are pursuing in the micro drama space.
Micro dramas are gaining traction in India
Bite-sized vertical videos under five minutes are trending as traditional TV slows down. Big names like Amazon MX Player and SonyLIV are testing the waters too.
Creators hope more investment will mean better pay and more regional content in the future.