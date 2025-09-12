Karnataka HC pauses police action against lawyer in Ananya case

The Dharmasthala mass burial case

The SIT started digging after a former sanitation worker, CN Chinnaiah, claimed he was forced to bury unidentified bodies in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

So far, only two sites have turned up any remains—and Chinnaiah himself was later arrested for lying and presenting fake evidence.

Families of those who went missing are still pushing hard for answers and want deeper investigations, including into an old double murder case from 2012.

Meanwhile, a Kerala-based YouTuber has shown up several times to help with the inquiry and says he's fully cooperating.