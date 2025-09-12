Prabhu Deva set to make OTT debut with 'Sethurajan IPS' Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Prabhu Deva is making his streaming debut in "Sethurajan IPS," a Tamil political thriller set in rural Tamil Nadu.

He plays a police officer investigating a high-stakes murder, with the story exploring power struggles and community conflicts.

Deva describes his character as someone navigating a political storm, stating, "I believe this story is not just timely, but necessary."