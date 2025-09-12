Next Article
Prabhu Deva set to make OTT debut with 'Sethurajan IPS'
Prabhu Deva is making his streaming debut in "Sethurajan IPS," a Tamil political thriller set in rural Tamil Nadu.
He plays a police officer investigating a high-stakes murder, with the story exploring power struggles and community conflicts.
Deva describes his character as someone navigating a political storm, stating, "I believe this story is not just timely, but necessary."
Deva's upcoming films and collaboration with Vadivelu
Alongside this OTT project, Deva has a packed slate of upcoming films, including "Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer," "Moon Walk," and "Maharagni - Queen of Queens."
He's also teaming up with Vadivelu after 24 years for an upcoming film directed by Sam Rodrigues.