Emraan Hashmi's near miss: What went wrong on 'Gunmaaster' set?
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi recently had a narrow escape while filming a dangerous stunt for his much-awaited film, Gunmaaster G9. A behind-the-scenes video from the climax shoot shows an SUV flipping mid-air and crashing onto a parked van below, narrowly missing Hashmi. No injuries have been reported so far, and it is unclear whether this incident was part of the planned sequence or if something went wrong.
Stunt mishap
SUV crashes onto parked van
The video shows crew members preparing for the stunt with a countdown.
An SUV suspended from a crane then flips upside down and crashes onto the roof of a black van parked below.
The vehicle comes dangerously close to Hashmi's face, raising questions about what exactly transpired during the shoot.
However, no official statement has been released by the makers yet, and details about where this stunt was filmed remain unknown.
Location controversy
Earlier, 'Gunmaaster G9' team faced this on location
This is not the first time Gunmaaster G9 has faced trouble on location.
In June, while shooting in Haridwar, locals mistook a movie set for a real bar after spotting a signboard reading "Bar and Cafe."
A crowd then disrupted the shoot, leading to questions about using such props.
Producer Deepak Mukut later clarified they had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments and resolved the matter after discussions with locals.
Film details
All about 'Gunmaaster G9'
Helmed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Hashmi as Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who would go to any lengths to protect the person he loves.
The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Genelia Deshmukh, and Abhishek Singh.
It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.
In August, makers shared its first glimpse introducing Hashmi's character.