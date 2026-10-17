Are Billy Ray Cyrus-Elizabeth Hurley engaged?
What's the story
Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus (65) has reportedly proposed to actor and model Elizabeth Hurley (61). A source confirmed this to Page Six after Hurley was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring. "She's filming The'Burbs; I hardly think this ring is a prop," another source said. Cyrus, meanwhile, dropped a big hint about their future plans, posting a cryptic ring emoji in an Instagram post, which Hurley's son, Damian, liked with a celebratory emoji.
Relationship timeline
The couple 1st met in 2022
Cyrus and Hurley met on the set of the 2022 holiday film Christmas in Paradise.
After reconnecting in early 2025, they publicly confirmed their romance on Easter Sunday the same year.
In a recent interview on the SheerLuxe podcast, Hurley joked about their similarities, saying they have "identical hair."
"Apart from his beard, we're actually like twins."
In another interview with Page Six, she said, "Funnily enough, [Billy's] farm in Tennessee is very similar to my farm here in Gloucestershire."
Country life
'We obsessively watch birds of prey...'
In June, Hurley described their shared life in the countryside to PEOPLE.
"We obsessively watch birds of prey and light lots of bonfires. It's bliss," she said.
Cyrus also reflected on their connection, saying, "There was something in the opposites of us, I think, that maybe not only got other people's attention but even our own."
Past relationships
Cyrus and Hurley's relationship history
Cyrus has been married thrice and has six kids, including pop star Miley Cyrus.
He was married to Cindy Smith (1986-1991), then Tish Cyrus (1993-2023), and later singer Firerose (2023-2024).
His last marriage ended after abuse allegations by Firerose.
Hurley, meanwhile, was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She also has a son, Damian, with the late film producer Steve Bing.