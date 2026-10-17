Are Billy Ray Cyrus-Elizabeth Hurley engaged?

Cyrus and Hurley met on the set of the 2022 holiday film Christmas in Paradise.

After reconnecting in early 2025, they publicly confirmed their romance on Easter Sunday the same year.

In a recent interview on the SheerLuxe podcast, Hurley joked about their similarities, saying they have "identical hair."

"Apart from his beard, we're actually like twins."

In another interview with Page Six, she said, "Funnily enough, [Billy's] farm in Tennessee is very similar to my farm here in Gloucestershire."