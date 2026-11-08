Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal defends Temple price as global product
Entertainment
Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, responded to criticism about Temple's steep price tag on Temple, their new AI-powered wellness device.
He explained that Temple is aimed at a global audience, "It's made for the world," and he expects no more than 1% of sales from India.
Deepinder Goyal: Temple not medical device
Goyal clarified that Temple isn't a medical device but more of a "Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device, and we've made no medical claims," gadget, with its scientific claims to be reviewed by regulators, not social media.
He highlighted "Entropy" as Temple's standout feature and encouraged people to focus on innovation rather than just national pride, saying Eternal wants to compete globally.