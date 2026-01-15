'Euphoria' S03 trailer drops: Where are the leads after time-jump?

The much-anticipated third season of HBO 's hit series Euphoria is just around the corner. The first trailer for the new season was recently released, giving fans a glimpse into the lives of their favorite characters five years after they last saw them. Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi will reprise their roles in this new installment. The show will premiere on April 12.

Trailer highlights 'Euphoria' S03 trailer teases adult life challenges The trailer for Euphoria S03 gives a sneak peek into the characters' lives as they navigate adulthood. Rue, played by Zendaya, is shown in trouble with drug dealers, while Cassie (Sweeney) becomes a cam girl, and Jules (Schafer) turns into a sugar baby. Nate (Elordi) is a full-time worker and is about to marry Cassie. The official logline reads: "A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil."

Cast updates 'Euphoria' S03 introduces new and returning cast members The third season of Euphoria will also see the return of Alexa Demie, Chloe Cherry, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo. New faces joining the cast include Sharon Stone, Rosalia, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Marshawn Lynch. The show will also feature Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for the first time.

