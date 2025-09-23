Explainer: Why Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is such a big deal

Mohanlal started out in 1980 playing a villain in Manjil Virinja Pookkal (his first shot film from 1978 never released). He quickly became known for switching between comedy (like Nadodikkattu), intense action (Rajavinte Makan), and everything in between.

Actor's achievements and awards

He's bagged five National Film Awards—including Best Actor for Bharatham (1991) and Vanaprastham (1999)—plus hits like Drishyam and Iruvar that made him famous beyond Kerala.

He also holds Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan honors, and was the first Indian actor named honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

The Phalke Award just adds to his legacy as one of India's most celebrated actors.