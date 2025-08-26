Explore Rakesh Roshan's ₹120cr mansion in Khandala
Legendary filmmaker Rakesh Roshan—best known for Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish—owns a massive five-acre mansion in Khandala, perched on a hill with sweeping views of Rajmachi Hills and forests.
The 22,400 sq ft home is said to be worth around ₹120 crore.
The home blends comfort with nature
Designed by architect Grigoria Oikonomou, the mansion blends indoor comfort with outdoor beauty through landscaped gardens and huge balconies.
Inside, you'll find multiple living rooms, a dining area decked out with Indian art and chandeliers, a home theater, gym, spa rooms—even a basketball court.
Each bedroom is uniquely styled
The estate boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool with handcrafted seating.
There's also space for the family's luxury car collection in the giant garage.
Each bedroom is uniquely styled with floor-to-ceiling glass windows framing those killer hill views.