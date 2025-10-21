Explore Salman Khan's ₹80cr Panvel farmhouse, Arpita Farms
Bollywood star Salman Khan has a massive 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel, about 1.5 hours from Mumbai.
Named Arpita Farms after his sister, the property is valued at around ₹80 crore and offers a peaceful escape with multiple bungalows, a large pool, a gym, horse stables, and tracks for cycling or jogging.
Estate uses organic farming and is super pet-friendly
This place is a dream for anyone who loves nature or animals. The estate uses organic farming and is super pet-friendly.
There are wide lawns for parties, stables that show off Khan's passion for horses, plus plenty of space to walk or bike—making it perfect for fitness fans too.
Apart from Panvel, Salman also owns beachfront farmhouse in Gorai
Salman also owns the iconic Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (worth about ₹100 crore) where he often stays in Mumbai.
He has another cool getaway: a beachfront farmhouse in Gorai with its own pool and private beach access.
Clearly, he enjoys both city life and relaxing retreats away from the buzz.