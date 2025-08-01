Next Article
'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel's next big thing: Review
Marvel just dropped "Eyes of Wakanda," an animated series launching Phase Six of the MCU.
Across four episodes, you'll follow Wakanda's secret police, the Hatut Zaraze, as they hunt down lost vibranium artifacts through epic moments in history—think Trojan War vibes—with Todd Harris at the helm and Ryan Coogler producing.
Streaming, subscriptions, and more
All episodes are out now, streaming only on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99/month with ads or $15.99/month ad-free.
You can also bundle with Hulu, Max, and ESPN+ from $10.99/month if you want more for less.
Cast and crew
The voice lineup features Winnie Harlow as Noni and Cress Williams as the Lion, plus Anika Noni Rose.
The show's hand-painted look is inspired by African-American artists and brought to life by Axis Animation.