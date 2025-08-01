Next Article
Box office: 'Son of Sardaar 2' opens to slow start
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, opened to a slow start, earning just ₹6-6.5 crore on its first day.
Even with big expectations and promo discounts, the sequel couldn't match the buzz or box office pull of the original.
'Son of Sardaar 2' gears up for weekend push
The film faces an uphill battle at the box office, aiming for a ₹20 crore weekend but going up against Dhadak 2 and heavy-hitters like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.
With Saiyaara still holding strong and Mahavatar Narsimha leading the Hindi market, Son of Sardaar 2's best shot is to win over family audiences if it wants to stick around.