Box office: 'Son of Sardaar 2' opens to slow start

'Son of Sardaar 2' gears up for weekend push

The film faces an uphill battle at the box office, aiming for a ₹20 crore weekend but going up against Dhadak 2 and heavy-hitters like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.

With Saiyaara still holding strong and Mahavatar Narsimha leading the Hindi market, Son of Sardaar 2's best shot is to win over family audiences if it wants to stick around.