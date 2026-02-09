Fahadh Faasil confirms playing villain in 'Patriot' with Mammootty, Mohanlal

Fahadh Faasil just revealed he's playing the villain in Mahesh Narayanan's new thriller, "Patriot," alongside Malayalam cinema icons Mammootty and Mohanlal. "I play the villain in Patriot," he shared at an event in Chennai. The film is set for a worldwide release on April 23 this year.

More about the film and its ensemble cast The cast is stacked—Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran are all on board.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up dubbing and even shared a cheerful thumbs-up.

The teaser dropped last year, opening with Faasil's voiceover: "I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

Here's what the teaser revealed about the film The teaser hints at a tense storyline—Mammootty talks about social scores, Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general, asks, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

Nayanthara brings up tech schemes for students, and it wraps with Mammootty asking if he's a "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot."