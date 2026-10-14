How much does Falguni Pathak charge for Navratri concerts?
What's the story
Falguni Pathak, fondly known as the "Garba Queen," is once again in the limelight this Navratri season. Known for her popular songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Meri Choonar Udd Udd Jaye, Pathak has been entertaining audiences for decades. She becomes especially in demand during this time of the year. So, how much does she earn?
Fee details
What does Pathak charge for a Garba night?
Pathak reportedly charges around ₹20-25 lakh for a single Garba performance during Navratri. A Maharashtra Times 2025 report placed her estimated fee within this range.
Meanwhile, a recent Financial Express report on the booming Garba entertainment industry, per MoneyControl, revealed that top artists can earn around ₹25 lakh per day, including their accompanying performers.
However, there's no independent confirmation of how much Pathak currently charges.
Some reports claim it could go as high as ₹40 lakh for a single night.
Event details
Premium ticket prices for Pathak's Garba shows
This year, Pathak is performing at the West Avenue Realty Navratri Utsav 2026 from October 11-19 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The nine-night event has attracted attention due to its premium ticket prices. Individual entry passes have been available from around ₹2,000 to ₹2,400 depending on the booking phase.
An exclusive VIP pod package costs ₹2.04 lakh for a single night and can accommodate up to 12 people with a ₹10,000 food and beverage voucher.
Career overview
Why Pathak never pursued a Bollywood career
Pathak began her music career in the 1990s and became a household name with her independent music albums.
Despite receiving offers from Bollywood, she has previously revealed that she preferred concentrating on her music albums and live performances.
"I never took Bollywood seriously. I did get offers, but when you enter Bollywood, you need to work doubly hard," she had told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.