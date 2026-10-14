How much does Falguni Pathak charge for Navratri concerts?

Pathak reportedly charges around ₹20-25 lakh for a single Garba performance during Navratri. A Maharashtra Times 2025 report placed her estimated fee within this range.

Meanwhile, a recent Financial Express report on the booming Garba entertainment industry, per MoneyControl, revealed that top artists can earn around ₹25 lakh per day, including their accompanying performers.

However, there's no independent confirmation of how much Pathak currently charges.

Some reports claim it could go as high as ₹40 lakh for a single night.