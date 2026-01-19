Karisma Kapoor's children accuse Priya of submitting incomplete assets list

The ongoing legal battle over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur has taken a new turn with his children, Samaira and Kiaan, accusing their stepmother Priya Kapur of hiding some of his assets. According to the latest court documents accessed by NDTV, they have alleged that Priya has not included certain expensive items in her list of assets. These include expensive horses used to play polo, associated sporting equipment, Audemars Piguet and Rolex watches, and several pieces of artwork.

Legal proceedings Kapoor children demand complete disclosure of assets Samaira and Kiaan, the kids of actor Karisma Kapoor, have also pointed out that several immovable properties owned by their father are missing from Priya's list. They have highlighted discrepancies when compared to a list provided by Rani Kapur, Kapur's mother, which includes assets not listed by Priya. In their court documents dated December 31, they have objected to Priya's statement "to the best of my knowledge" while disclosing what she claimed was the complete list of Kapur's assets.

Allegations Kapoor children accuse Priya of 'deliberate concealment' The Kapoor children have accused Priya of "deliberate concealment" and have sought a direction for her to disclose all assets belonging to their father under oath. The court is expected to record proceedings on these documents on Tuesday, January 20. This legal dispute involves three main parties: Priya, Kapur's third wife; Rani, his mother; and Samaira and Kiaan, his children with his second wife, Kapoor.

Advertisement